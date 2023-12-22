













True Detective: what you should know about Night Country, its fourth season | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Despite declining a bit with its second season, it returned a bit to the public's good side with the third. In 2024 it will be back with its fourth season, which has the subtitle, Night Country, and it sounds very promising. Here we tell you why you should put it on your radar.

What will True Detective: Night Country be about?

True Detective It is an anthology series. That is to say, each of its seasons follows a different group of detectives trying to solve a strange case. In Night Country The action will take place in a fictional Alaskan town, just as the region's thirty days of night begin.

Here we will follow a pair of detectives played by Kali Reis and the Oscar winner, Jodie Foster. Together They investigate the mysterious disappearance of a group of eight scientists from a research center. According to the trailers, some sort of cult may be involved.

Source: HBO

Unlike past seasons that focused on the police element, True Detective: Night Country It will have overtones of terror. So it will be interesting to see how they combine these genres without breaking with the realism of the previous ones. Although because of the team behind it we could be sure that it will be a good job.

What you should know about True Detective: Night Country

Who is behind this season?

True Detective: Night Country It will mark the first time that series creator Nic Pizzolato will not be in charge of the story. On this occasion it will be the Mexican director and writer, Issa Lopez who will write the scripts. She will also serve as the showrunner for the entire season.

For those who don't know her, Issa Lopez has had a great career as a writer. In fact, 11 productions have been made adapting her scripts. Four of them were directed by herself. She also won multiple awards for her 2017 horror film 'Vuelven'.

Source: HBO

The fourth season of True Detective It will have its creator Nic Pizzolato, Jodie Foster and film director Barry Jenkins as executive producers. The trio has produced films and series that have been liked by the public, such as The Brave One and If Beale Street Could Talk. So whoever has confidence in Night Country It's a good indication.

When is True Detective: Night Country released?

True Detective: Night Country has its premiere planned for Sunday, January 14, 2024. It will surely follow the path of other HBO productions and will have a new episode every week. The time it will leave is 11 pm central Mexico time.

Source: HBO

Its creators confirmed that this season will have six episodes. This marks a difference from previous seasons that were 8. They did not give a reason why they made this decision, but it could mean that it will be a more condensed season.

Where can I see it?

The series is an original HBO production so there are two options to watch it. The first is to hire the HBO channel and wait for 11 pm every Sunday to see it. The second is to do it through the HBO Max streaming platform, where it comes out a few minutes later.

Source: HBO

If you subscribe to HBO Max you will also have access to previous seasons of True Detective. Although they are not necessary for you to enjoy Night Country, they might give you an idea of ​​what this series is like and why it is so beloved. Will they give it a chance?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)