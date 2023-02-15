Released the first image of TRUE DETECTIVES: NIGHT COUNTRYthe highly anticipated fourth season of the acclaimed HBO series which will soon debut exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW.

Created, written and directed by Issa Lòpez, the series returns with protagonists Jodie FosterAcademy Award for Under Accusation And The Silence of the LambsAnd Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One). With them in the cast John Hawkes (Oscar nominee for A Cold Winter), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) And Anna Lambe (The Grizzlies).

In Season 4, as the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men who run the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to face their demons and the darkness to discover secrets buried and well kept by the ice.

Issa López is showrunner, creator, director and executive producer. Jodie Foster, in addition to starring, is also an executive producer alongside Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, PASTEL’s Mark Ceryak and Alan Page Arriaga. For Anonymous Content worked as executive producers Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto.