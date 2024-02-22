













True Detective is renewed for a fifth season with the same director of Tierra Nocturna | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The publication on networks is only limited to saying that 'When one mystery closes, one more opens. With this in mind it is possible that True Detective Season 5 follows the trend of the previous ones and is its own contained story. Although the fourth was the one that presented the most connections with the previous ones. Especially with the first one.

HBO's decision to continue its work with Issa Lopez is due to the numbers it reached with the fourth season. This became one of the production company's most watched series and is also the season with the best critical rating of all of this production.

We recommend you: True Detective: Night Country Debuts to Perfect Critics' Ratings

Of course it's still too early to know when we can expect the next season. With current times, it may still be a couple of years away.. What do you think of this decision? Do you like that the same director continues to True Detective?

What is True Detective?

True Detective is an anthology series created by Nic Pizzolato for HBO. Each of its seasons follows a different group of detectives as they try to solve various cases.. All with a fairly serious tone with a touch of philosophical questions.

Source: HBO

The fourth season, called Night Landpremiered in early 2024. This follows an investigation to discover those responsible for the disappearance of a group of scientists.. If it catches your attention, you can find each of its seasons on the HBO Max service.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)