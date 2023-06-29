Again, the PRI had the ability to subordinate BREAD and the so-called organizations of civil society, but without explaining that the concept of civil society from the perspective of the left is a political-ideological instrument of the right because it confronts and tries to annul the society of the non-proprietary productive classes.

The concept of civil society is assumed from Gramsci’s approach: a space placed in the cultural superstructure that is outside the economic structure that defines the struggle between the proprietary classes that absorb the political system and the proletarian classes that represent the organizations. worker, peasant and popular to dispute the product of wealth in the productive system that is what determines the correlation of social forces.

In this context, the conceptual victory of the right, endorsed by the PRI, which represented the non-proprietary productive classes, and by the PRD which comes from the veneration of the Mexican Communist Party, radical socialism and cardenismo as utopian socialism, consisted of building a dazzling lane for citizen participation in public affairs and confronting the villains of the government in turn –as they were before the PRI and the PAN in the presidency–, but only through the political parties whose discredit led to the organization of citizens in more than 500 letterheads accredited to a civil society that wants to become a political and power society.

The configuration of the productive system determines the political, social and economic system, and in this context, civil society is a detachment of the political-productive society of the bourgeoisie-proletariat dialectic to configure a society based on moral values ​​of the good citizen. Therefore, the rise of civil society in Mexico It is the product of the responsibility of the center to the ultra-left in the dismantling and immobilization of the interests of the non-proprietary productive class.

Gramsci, founder of the communist party of Italy and one of the most lucid Marxist minds of the 20th century, establishes that in the space of the superstructure –above or next to the productive structure determined by the bourgeoisie-proletariat economic relationship–, that is, in the sphere of perceptions cultural, there is a political struggle to displace the interests of proletarian society with the participation of the proprietary society that defends moral values, and this struggle manifests itself in two wars: the war of systemic positions sought by the working, peasant and popular classes and the war of ideological class movements that defend the moral values ​​of the bourgeoisie that owns the companies.

The dispute between civil society and proletarian class society aims to achieve the hegemony of one of the two over the political and strategic direction of the State and, above all, in capitalist economy societies.

In this context, the role of PRIANREDE in the absorption and subordination of the naive civil society can already be appreciated in the list of pre-candidates of professional politicians in parties of the opposition alliance, with the endorsement of an archipelago of social organizations that are dancing to the rhythm of the presidents of the PRI, of the PAN and the Partido de los Chochos, old sea wolves in the appropriation of political-electoral spaces, and civil society presents citizens grouped in organizations just to follow the ‘Pied Piper of Hamelin’ or power block of the three parties that by themselves They themselves have never been incapable of generating political direction and that now they mix oil waters with a manipulated society, the new ones brought from the old parties.

The main inconsistency is plain to see: the citizens who have repudiated the parties are now the new sheep of the same parties that in the opposition have discovered that democracy is a business that pays off political positions.

Politics for dummies: The policy It is the art of forgetfulness.

