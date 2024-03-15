True crime fever fuels macabre theory on the tragic death of Charles Lindbergh's baby

The abduction and murder of pilot Charles Lindbergh's baby boy back in 1932 shocked the world. Charles Lindbergh became a hero in American lore when he flew single-handedly non-stop across the Atlantic in 1927, earning himself the moniker, “Lucky Lindy.” So when his 20-month-old toddler disappeared on March 1, 1932, apparently stolen from his crib at the family home in Hopewell, New Jersey, few were prepared to believe he might be involved.

Now, 92 years after the event, a macabre new theory has surfaced and is being taken seriously by heavyweights in the US judicial system. After undertaking extensive investigation, Lise Pearlman, a retired California judge turned best-selling crime novelist, has reached the conclusion that the German immigrant Bruno Hauptmann, a New York carpenter who went to the electric chair for the baby's murder in 1936, is innocent.

“The wrong man was executed,” Pearlman told the San Francisco Chronicle in January. “My hope is that Hauptmann will be posthumously exonerated. And I am certainly not the only one who wants that.” Pearlman, who lives in Oakland, published her book Suspect No.1 in 2020. It analyzes alleged failures by the prosecution during the trial and contextualizes the 1932 coroner's report. The 550-page text includes a new analysis by a renowned pathologist involved in other high-profile cases in the US justice system.

In the wake of the San Francisco Chronicle interview, the book has become something of a sensation in the very active true-crime-fan community. Genre authors and judicial experts have praised Pearlman's investigation as “well-researched,” “powerfully argued,” and “very plausible.” Lowell Jensen, a retired federal judge who worked in the US Attorney's Office, considers it a “definitive” book on the Lindbergh saga.

Bruno Hauptmann, right, was arrested and later executed for the murder of the Lindbergh baby. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Charles Lindbergh's aviation feat may always be considered an important landmark in American history, but Lindbergh had a dark side that has also been extensively documented. Philip Roth's The Plot Against America imagined an alternative America where the ideas of Lindbergh, a Nazi Germany sympathizer and white supremacist, were adopted by the majority. The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergha 2020 biography by Candace Fleming aimed at younger readers, recalls that the hero led incendiary rallies in which he called journalists “dishonest parasites” and demanded the closing of America's borders to prevent “alien blood” from coming into the country.

Pearlman believes Lindbergh was responsible for the death of his son, Charles Augustus. According to Pearlman, Lindbergh may have slowed his baby boy to the French scientist Alexis Carrel to carry out scientific experiments on his organs. The former judge points out that Carrel's team extracted, “at the very least,” his carotid “and probably his thyroid.” These were “kept viable” for transplantation for 30 days. “We believe he died on the operating room table,” Pearlman told the San Francisco newspaper.

Pearlman imagines that Lindbergh fabricated the tale of his son's abduction to avoid investigation. Both Carrel, a 1912 Nobel Prize winner, and Lindbergh believed in eugenics, the philosophy of race improvement through genetic manipulation embraced by Nazism. “I believe Lindbergh was present during the operation,” Pearlman told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pearlman's research consisted of trawling through essays written by the French biologist and examining dozens of photographs of the baby, who had a larger-than-normal head and was a sickly child. His body was found in a decomposed state in an open field near the family's home on May 12, 1932, more than two months after he disappeared. The remains were cremated without an autopsy.

According to Pearlman, Lindbergh now emerges as the number one suspect, yet he managed to escape justice