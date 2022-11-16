South Korea.- park yoona is an actress of Korean origin who has become popular after appearing and playing the role of the villain in the famous k-drama, ‘True Beauty‘, where he performed alongside other big players in the Asian industry, moon ga young and the famous idol of k pop, cha eun woowho belongs to the band of STAR.

This beautiful 24-year-old actress from South Korea was born on December 23, 1997, which is why she belongs to the sign of Capricornpeople who are characterized mainly by being prudent and practical beings, although they are also pessimistic and melancholic.

However, Park Yoo Na has always been strong and conquered hundreds of fans both in South Korea and the rest of the world thanks to her acting skills.

It should be noted that Yoo Na’s professional training occurred at the prestigious art school, ‘Hanlim Multi’, where he specialized more than anything in dance.

The young artist’s first appearance on the small screens was in 2015, when she was part of the cast in one of the episodes of the successful series, ‘Cheer up!

Furthermore, Yoo-na is said to have studied under one of the most coveted leading men in the dramasit is the singer Cha Eun Woo, although she claims not to have seen him in the corridors of the educational institution to which they attended.

An interesting fact is that before Park Yoo Na became an actress he was a trainee to be a k-pop idolbut she herself confessed that she never regretted stopping training to be a singer, since she fell in love with acting.