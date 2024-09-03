True Beauty comes in the Solo Leveling teamTower of God and The God of Highschool, In other words, it is an adaptation of a Korean webtoon, whose popularity is so vast that the story was adapted into a light novel, manga and later anime, and well, this romantic story arrived in this season of the year.

The interesting shojo arrives in its anime format and is positioned as one of the only ones in the genre that is worthwhile, leaving aside the emptiness of Roshidere and the mechanical nature of My Wife Has No Emotion. Yes, the summer also brought us wonderful releases, but they are more about searching for identity than pure romance, as is the case Senpai is an Otokonoko, whose essence and argument we explain better here: Senpai is an Otokonoko is an example that anime has no prejudices.

In the end, True Beauty (True beauty) comes to dominate a new space, after sweeping with the k-drama adaptation, which, it should be noted, currently has all 16 episodes available on Netflix.

Despite changing the plots quite a bit towards the end of the series, the audience respected the format and ideas of the new adaptation because in itself, The story is full of nuances and beautiful details that were explored in a distinct and satisfying way.

True Beauty It is originally a webtoon that was published in 2019, a k-drama adaptation would see the light in 2021 and its anime adaptation in the summer of 2024. This new series from Studio N, a subsidiary of Naver, which, together with Cocktail Media, will give birth to the animation of the series that, however, It’s not an anime because it’s not produced by a Japanese studio. Impressive, isn’t it? However, it’s just another of the hits that come from webtoons.

One of the action anime that drove the audience crazy at the beginning of 2024 was Solo Leveling, Although this story was in the hands of a Japanese animation studio, it came from webtoons. In addition, the success of Tower of God It also comes from the Korean imagination, however, they have had a great reception in their adaptations.

It seems that webtoons are in their golden age and their animation adaptations are also positioned on Crunchyroll, the anime platform with the most content. It is interesting to see how the stories move and reach us from different angles.

It was launched in mid-summer 2024 True Beauty (True beauty) And no one knows what their delivery holds for us. I’ll tell you why below.

True Beauty (True beauty) — What is it? Everything you need to know about the only good shojo of the 2024 summer season

What can we expect from True Beauty? (True beauty)?

True Beauty (True beauty) It is a story that deals with various problems experienced in current South Korea, particularly bullying, K-beauty and pressure on idols.

Lim Joo-kyung is a high school girl who has a big problem that causes her to suffer a lot of bullying. According to Korean beauty standards, Joo-kyung is ugly and ugliness is unforgivable, so they make her life miserable.

In one way or another (each adaptation brings nuances), he will change schools and it will be at the right time, since he will begin a new life, now that he knows how to use new tools that, in addition, could help him find a new path in life.

In high school she meets a couple of boys (yes, the typical love triangle), and depending on which adaptation you watch, things are likely to change quite a bit. There’s a reserved, wealthy boy who falls head over heels for the real Joo-kyung (without makeup), we know him as Lee Su-ho, And there is also someone who is more extroverted and who has had a slightly more complicated life in certain aspects, his name is Han Seo-joon.

You’ll definitely have to choose a team, and although I can tell you that both guys are made of gold, it’s obvious that the girl will choose one. I don’t know if you’re much of a fan of hegemonic romantic love, but yes, previous adaptations haven’t provided us with a polyamorous scenario, so it’s likely that we’ll see a big decision here as well.

However, the best thing is that both boys are great matches, so everything will work out in any possible scenario. And because of that, it is that True Beauty (True beauty) It is a safe delivery that will always make you feel encouraged.

Furthermore, there is something very dark that unites both boys who love and hate each other in the same way. The mystery is slowly revealed, just as an interesting romance is brewing that leaves our protagonist in a very good position in any possible scenario.

True Beauty It’s a story full of comic and romantic twists alike, so I assure you that you will laugh and be touched a lot with each episode.is a unique title that might just touch your heart. Plus, it’s pretty sweet in every sense, a perfect release for the remainder of the summer.

And even though it might seem absurd, it is worth mentioning that there will be certain things that will be handled in another idea of ​​animation, which will differ from the idea of ​​anime that we know and love. Although, that does not mean that the series will not be fabulous, besides, it is already in the catalog of the largest anime distribution platform, and that means something. Are you ready to give it a chance?

Where can I watch True Beauty?

The anime that arrived in the middle of the 2024 summer season is available on Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tower of God premieres a new episode every Saturday. You can watch Tower of God here. And if you are more of a team God of Highschool you can check it out here.

What do you think about the topic of webtoons and anime adaptations?

