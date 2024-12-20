The New Democratic Party of Canada says it will present a vote of no confidence next year

12/20/2024



Updated at 6:12 p.m.





The New Democratic Party of Canada, which until now has kept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power, announced this Friday that it will present a motion of censure against the Government next year.

The party leader, Jagmeet Singh, has committed to this in an open letter. In this scenario, if all the opposition parties vote together to overthrow the minority Liberal Government, Trudeau will lose power after nine years in office and elections will be held.

The House of Commons is currently on vacation winter and a formal motion of no confidence cannot be tabled until lawmakers have returned on January 27.

For his part, Trudeau announced this Friday changes in a third of his cabinetin the midst of a political crisis after the unexpected resignation of its Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and an increase in tensions with Donald Trump.









Freeland’s resignation came about due to differences over the strategy to respond to Trump’s threatswho will take office on January 20, to raise tariffs on Canada.