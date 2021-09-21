Justin Trudeau’s liberals won Canada’s parliamentary elections, a partial triumph for the current prime minister, who failed to regain a majority after a campaign that turned out to be more difficult than he expected.

According to Canadian press projections, the Liberal Party would win 155 seats in parliament, down from 170 needed to win a majority.

Trudeau promised in his victory speech at dawn on Tuesday that he will work to give the country a “better future” after the pandemic.

“You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to weather this pandemic towards better days,” said Trudeau, 49, alongside his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children.

The head of government called early elections in mid-August to try to regain the majority he lost in 2019.

But after a very favorable start and encouraging research, Trudeau faced an especially complicated campaign. The erosion of power was noticed and the “Trudeaumanía” of his first election in 2015 seemed a long way off.

He faced protesters angry at the sanitary measures against the pandemic. At one event, one person even threw stones at the prime minister.

Leading candidates voted Monday morning after a complicated 36-day campaign.

During the campaign, Trudeau stated that the return of the conservatives to power would be synonymous with a setback, especially on the climate issue.

“I’m proud to vote today, so make sure you do the same,” Trudeau’s main opponent, moderate conservative Erin O’Toole, said on Twitter, with a photo in front of the ballot box beside his wife.

O’Toole had promised Canadians that he would be the incarnation of renewal and had run a solid center stage campaign.

“But in the end, we can say that it really was a campaign for nothing,” said Felix Mathieu of the University of Winnipeg, noting that in many provinces representatives “were systematically re-elected.”

– “Management of the pandemic” –

“I’m not happy with this vote, Justin had said he wouldn’t call elections during the covid and in the end, so he believed it was the right time to have a majority, he called it. So I really believe he lied to us,” Douglas O’Hara said in disgust at the entrance to his precinct in Montreal. For the first time in his life, this 73-year-old man did not vote for the Liberal Party.

Other voters, however, highlighted how Trudeau dealt with the health crisis and that the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

“For me, pandemic management is the most important issue in this election. And I think the prime minister handled it well,” argued Kai Anderson, 25, a voter in Ottawa, the federal capital.

During the campaign, candidates clashed on issues such as climate change, indigenous reconciliation, affordable housing, mandatory vaccination against covid-19 and health passes.

O’Toole, 48, has been criticized for supporting early relaxation of health restrictions in Alberta and other conservative-led provinces, where there are now outbreaks of covid that force overburdened hospitals to send patients to other health facilities in Canada. .

The nearly 27 million Canadians over the age of 18 who were registered to vote on Monday defined the 338 members of the House of Commons.

When neither party manages to obtain a majority in Parliament, the winner is obliged to form a minority government.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach