Canadians will go to the polls this Monday (20) to vote in the country’s general elections, brought forward by two years by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a bet counting on his popularity to win a majority in parliament, but who can cost of staying in office.

By mid-August, polls were in favor of Trudeau and his Liberal Party, indicating that he would not only win but could extend his minority government to a majority in parliament. However, over the course of the 36-day campaign, the Conservative Party and its leader Erin O’Toole have reversed course and now appear tied or beating Trudeau in more recent polls.

“Trudeau made an incredibly stupid error of judgment,” Robert Bothwell, professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, told the Associated Press.

The Canadian leader is still very popular and the majority of the population approves of his response to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Trudeau’s image was tarnished by issues related to the indigenous population, refugees and the defense of women’s rights.

Conservatives accuse Trudeau of calling the election unnecessarily, out of personal ambitions, as the prime minister has managed to advance his agenda with the minority government. And indeed polls indicate that up to three-quarters of Canadians did not agree with holding the unscheduled election in the middle of a pandemic – Canadian health officials have warned of a fourth wave of contagion in the country.

Why were the elections brought forward?

Justin Trudeau announced last month that elections that were scheduled for 2023 would be brought forward to this September 20th.

He argued that he would only be able to implement measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery, especially with stimulus programs, if he had a majority of liberals in parliament. However, other parties have supported his proposals since the start of the pandemic and Trudeau has also managed to maintain high public approval. Analysts say the prime minister has decided to push the election forward to seize the momentum of high approval, rather than risk a possibly less favorable outcome two years from now.

What is being voted on?

All 388 seats in the Canadian House of Commons are up for vote. They will be occupied by the most voted representative in each of the 388 electoral districts. The party that wins the majority of seats will have the mission to form the government and its leader will become the prime minister.

The last polls will close at 7 pm (11 pm GMT) in the province of British Columbia. Voting is done on paper ballots, sent by mail or deposited in person in the ballot boxes, which will be counted by hand.

What do the polls say?

Polls show a fierce dispute between Trudeau’s Liberal Party and the Conservatives, the government’s rivals. Liberals can still win the largest number of seats in parliament, but without winning an absolute majority, which would force the government to rely on the opposition party to pass legislation.

Conservatives also stand a chance of a victory without an absolute majority, which would lead to a shift to a conservative minority government.

In terms of popularity, the leader of the progressive New Democratic Party is ahead of Trudeau and O’Toole. Jagmeet Singh has no chance of becoming the new prime minister in this election, analysts say – as his party has 20% of the voters’ preference, compared to 32% of both liberals and conservatives – but he has become the most popular politician among Canadians. Singh could still tip the balance if predictions are confirmed and elections result in a minority government.

When do the results come out?

As the dispute is very close, it is possible that the final results will only be known in a few days. The mailed votes, which arrived in record numbers in this election, are also expected to delay the publication of the results, as they will only begin to be counted on Tuesday (21), after the deadline for receiving the ballots.