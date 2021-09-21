Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has won early parliamentary elections, but has failed to gain a majority in the House of Commons. Trudeau can continue to govern with a parliamentary minority. Canadian media reported that.

Political relations in the House of Commons in Ottawa will remain virtually unchanged in the elections, which Trudeau called last month, according to early results. He hoped his party would gain a majority mandate following his government’s policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old Trudeau has not been rewarded by Canadian voters for that gamble – but has nevertheless been elected prime minister for the third time. He came to power in 2015 with a resounding victory, but has ruled with a parliamentary minority since a grueling re-election battle in 2019.

Early results say the Liberals will get 156 seats in the House of Commons, one seat more than they won in the previous election. 170 seats are needed for a majority in the 338-seat lower house.

The Conservatives, the largest opposition party, also remained stuck with 123 seats according to early results, about the same number as in 2019. The separatist Bloc Québécois lost a few seats, the social-democratic NDP slightly gained.

The Greens were in two seats. The right-wing populist People’s Party, which is agitating against vaccination policies, seems to be failing to win a seat in parliament.

