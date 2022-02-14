Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke special measures, rarely used, to try to stop the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’, a movement protesting against Covid-19 restrictions and against the Government. The move would allow Trudeau to address protests that have closed some border crossings and brought downtown Ottawa to a standstill.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resorts for the first time during his Administration to the Emergencies Law.

The local network CBC reported that the “premier” informed the legislators of his ruling Liberal Party that he would use the 1988 Emergency Law, which allows the federal government to authorize special temporary measures to guarantee security during national emergencies.

The measure, which grants broad powers for 30 days, allows the military to be sent to the streets. However, Trudeau has indicated that he has no plans to call in the Army.

This regulation has only been used once in peacetime, by Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who invoked an earlier version of the law in 1970 after Quebec separatists kidnapped a cabinet minister. provincial and a British diplomat.

Now the Canadian leader is using it to try to quell the protests that have plunged the country into a protracted crisis.

The so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ began in Ottawa, the capital, on January 28, with thousands of people in trucks and other vehicles that mobilized in rejection of the requirement for truck drivers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to cross the land border with the United States.

Otherwise, these workers must submit a test for the virus and isolate themselves.

From the original rejection, the protest morphed into a broader demonstration against all restrictions related to Covid-19 and against the Liberal government, including opposition to a carbon tax.

Ambassador Bridge is working again

The Ambassador Bridge, the main land crossing between Canada and the United States, was reopened to traffic Sunday night, officials said, after police cleared the area.

This border infrastructure, the busiest in North America, was enabled again after the uniformed officers detained the protesters who remained in the place and removed the vehicles.

The public force proceeded after last Friday, February 11, a court order demanded the unblocking of the route, in Windsor, Ontario, which leads to Denver, United States.

Police officers drive along a highway leading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on February 13, 2022. © Nathan Denette/AP

Since last February 7, the ‘Freedom Convoy’ has extended to the border roads in the province of Ontario and its neighbor Manitoba, causing chaos by blocking traffic in both directions.

The situation caused commercial and economic damage. Even auto giants such as Ford and General Motors reported on Thursday, February 10, that they were forced to close their plants or reduce production, due to obstructions in transporting manufacturing parts between the two countries.

This mobilization has had replicas in other countries such as France, New Zealand and Australia. And in the last few hours, a similar caravan with around 500 cars arrived in Brussels.

However, local authorities had already banned protesters from entering this central city of the European Union. Police directed the activists to a parking spot on the outskirts of Brussels, from where the protesters continued on foot to a square in the center of the Belgian capital and the area that houses the institutions of the community bloc.

With Reuters, AP and EFE