Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday there was a real risk of escalation in the Middle East and Canadians should leave Lebanon while possible because Ottawa may not be able to evacuate everyone if the situation deteriorates.

“We see the risk of escalation as real, and the challenges in the region are significant,” he told reporters in Ontario. “We are making some preparations to be able to provide support if things deteriorate.”

“But the situation is so dire that we may not be able to evacuate all Canadians,” he stressed.

Canada and other Western countries have urged their citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately as long as there are regular flights. They have also called on their citizens not to travel to Lebanon except in cases of extreme necessity.

Western countries evacuated non-essential staff from their embassies, in addition to the families of diplomats.