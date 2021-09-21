Justin Trudeau survives. The Canadian prime minister’s risky gamble has not paid off as expected. Canada went to the polls two years ahead of schedule with the invitation to dream of the end of the pandemic. Voters, however, have returned another message after just 36 days of intense campaigning. The Liberal Party of Canada (PLC) has achieved 156 seats in the lower house, enough to form a new government but far from the majority of 170 that led the prime minister to dissolve the Legislative and advance the elections. It is the worst result for the centrist formation since it came to power almost six years ago with the promise of revolutionizing Canada with progressive policies. The electoral night has recorded the wear and tear of the president. The opposition Conservative Party has won 122 seats and once again takes the popular vote, as it did two years ago.

Elections Canada

“The moment we face requires important changes and your vote has given Parliament a clear direction,” said the prime minister this morning in his first speech, given at the Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, the same hotel where John Lennon and Yoko Ono met. they put 1,742 to bed in the suite to ask for world peace in the summer of 1969. The politician, who turns 50 at Christmas, was not self-critical of the results. He limited himself to saying that the elections have confirmed the need for a “progressive plan” for the pandemic, universal income for children and a more determined fight against climate change. He also threw a dart at opposition politicians, who throughout the campaign continually wondered why the early elections were held. “Political life is not easy,” said Trudeau, the grandson of a North Vancouver MP and son of two-time Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Everything changed to be almost the same. The results, with 94% computed and waiting for the vote by mail, show a scenario similar to what existed before Trudeau’s bet, when it had 157 seats. The marginal liberal triumph was possible thanks to its resistance in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the most populated in the country and those that grant the largest number of constituencies: 199 of the 338 that were at stake this day. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s campaign speech, who attempted to shift his party to the center, did not achieve the expected impact in those areas.

“Five weeks ago, Trudeau asked for a majority and said it was impossible to work with the legislative minority. The Canadians have not given it to them. In fact, they have sent it to another minority at a cost of 600 million dollars. [500 millones de dólares de EE UU] with the country more divided than ever ”, said the candidate when acknowledging his defeat. O’Toole put his leadership to the test for the first time in a federal election. His future is unclear. Two years ago Andrew Scheer obtained similar results and left office. O’Toole, however, has stated in his speech that the prime minister will run a “permanent campaign for the next 18 months”, when, he estimates, he will call elections again.

Five of the last seven elections in the North American country have yielded a minority government. Tonight’s results mark a de facto coalition. The key to the new mandate will be in the hands of the New Democratic Party (NPD), further to the left of the center. The formation consolidates as a fourth force by obtaining 27 seats, three more than the last election, but with a percentage of vote similar to that of 2019. Led by the affable Jagmeet Singh, the first candidate of color in the history of a country with 22 % of immigrants, the NPD has been central to the progressive agenda in Ottawa. His vote increased unemployment aid and other subsidies. Singh has winked at the pointer. “We are all one. We must take care of each other. NPD will fight to take care of all Canadians so that we grow together, ”said the candidate, who is often one of the main voices critical of Trudeau for his broken promises on issues such as climate change and taxes on large fortunes.

Join EL PAÍS now to follow all the news and read without limits Subscribe here

The Quebecois Bloc obtained 31 seats, one less than in 2019. In those elections, the loss of the liberal majority was largely due to the good results of the party in the French-speaking province. The scene has been repeated tonight. Its leader, Yves-François Blanchet also reached out to the prime minister. “We need to leave the rancor of the past behind. It’s what Quebecers and Canadians want to see. Collaboration will be essential and we will fully participate in the economic and social transition that is required to leave this pandemic behind, “he said. The Green Party, a formation of 28 years of history, obtained two positions.

Confused voters

Canadians went to the polls out of a sense of duty rather than conviction. “I’m confused,” Brian, 25, originally from British Columbia and a student in Montreal, confessed this morning. “Why is there an election now, in the midst of a pandemic?” That was the big question that dominated the 36 days of the campaign. Trudeau called the elections in the hope of receiving an endorsement after the health crisis. Canada has 70% of its population vaccinated and records 27,500 deaths, one of the lowest death rates within the G7 countries. This weekend, however, provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan, ruled by the conservatives, registered the highest infection figures in the entire pandemic.

The pandemic did mobilize voters. “I voted for Trudeau because he helped many with emergency benefits and business support,” said Gloria Reyes, a Mexican immigrant with more than a decade in the country, after marking her ballot at a school in Papineau, the Montreal constituency that the prime minister again won comfortably.

In the final days of the campaign, Trudeau avoided the word “majority” in his rallies and interviews with the press. The polls put him in a technical tie with the Conservatives after falling about 5% since he called the elections. In six years its approval has plummeted 27%. Still arouses sympathy. “I haven’t heard the best of him, but I hope the next few years are better,” said Rosaleen Sirossi, 18, a mechanical engineering student at McGill University, after voting for the first time. He did it with enthusiasm for the prime minister so that the promised changes “come faster.”

This is the first time that Trudeau went to the electoral battle without the company of Gerald Butts, his main secretary until February 2019, when he was forced to resign due to a scandal of pressures on the prosecution service in a major case that hit the prime minister. . A friend of the politician since college, Butts was also the strategist who helped cement Trudeau’s legend since the campaign for Liberal leadership in 2013. That was the start of a political legend that has grown bigger on Monday. But not as big as the prime minister expected.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Twitter, or in our weekly newsletter.