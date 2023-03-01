Following last Friday’s news that the Chinese government has intervened in the 2021 Canadian federal election in favor of Justin Trudeau, the prime minister is trying to divert attention from Beijing’s party preferences.

“It’s not one party against another,” said Trudeau, who accused the Conservative Party of trying to politicize allegations of Chinese interference in the election.

A Trudeau ally echoed the prime minister’s stance, citing an American parallel to persistent questions about electoral integrity.

“It’s the same tactic as the line [Donald] Trump to question future election results,” said Jennifer O’Connell, parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Canadian intelligence agencies learned that Chinese diplomats made undeclared donations to political campaigns in Canada and recruited local businessmen to hire foreign students to “assign them as full-time election campaign volunteers,” the Globe & Mail reported last week. .

“More importantly, the intelligence reports show that Beijing was determined to prevent the conservatives from winning. China employed disinformation campaigns and third parties linked to Chinese-Canadian organizations in Vancouver and Greater Toronto, which have large communities of Chinese immigrants, to voice opposition to conservatives and favor Trudeau’s liberals,” noted journalists Robert Fife and Steven Chase. .

The Beijing government released messages through the Chinese media, such as: “The Liberal Party of Canada is becoming the only party that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) can support.”

Documents from the Security Intelligence Service of Canada (CSIS), the country’s equivalent of the CIA, obtained by journalists revealed that the Chinese Communist Party “put pressure on its consulates to create strategies to leverage members and associations politically [ativas] of the Chinese community within Canadian society”.

The purpose of China’s meddling in the elections was to gain support for China’s plans to annex Taiwan, as well as to minimize continuing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

CSIS sources also discovered that former Vancouver Consul General Tong Xiaoling and his successor Wang Jin made explicit attempts to influence Chinese Canadian organizations to vote for the Liberal Party.

Last Friday, another Canadian agency also revealed that three anonymous CSIS sources discovered that Han Dong, a newly elected Liberal Party lawmaker, was likely a member of a wider Chinese “foreign interference network”. Dong was chosen to succeed parliamentarian Geng Tan, who would have left the Chinese consulate in Toronto unhappy.

Despite being alerted in September 2022 of the allegations, Trudeau has done nothing about it.

Trudeau’s former allies are now demanding that the prime minister open an inquiry into the matter.

“The radical changes in geopolitics and technological advances of recent years show that we are in a different and more dangerous world, where many foreign actors have an interest in undermining democratic institutions and have the capacity to do so,” said a former secretary from Trudeau to the Globe & Mail on Sunday (26).

However, Trudeau has apparently been satisfied with an investigation led by the House of Commons Committee on Home Affairs and Procedure, and has refuted calls for a public inquiry.

In a potentially related move, the Trudeau government announced that TikTok, the Chinese social media app, would be removed from all federal government devices on Tuesday.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.