Canadian PM Trudeau to appoint investigator and check data on China’s interference in elections

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for a review of data on possible foreign interference in local elections held in 2019 and 2021, and ordered the appointment of a special investigator to check these facts. About it writes Al Jazeera.

As the newspaper writes, in fact, Canadian media put pressure on Trudeau. Citing anonymous intelligence sources, they pointed to Chinese attempts to influence Canadian elections two and four years ago. It is alleged that Beijing wanted to see a liberal majority in parliament, as conservatives are considered unfriendly to China (the liberal party did win the elections of 2021 and 2019, but did not take the majority – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

Opposition parties have also demanded a full public inquiry. The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency also undertook to investigate how the country’s intelligence agencies handled the threat of foreign interference during the elections. It will report its findings to Parliament.

Trudeau pointed out that China was trying to interfere in the Canadian elections as early as mid-February.