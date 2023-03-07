Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced a series of investigations into alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections. He appoints a “special rapporteur” to review intelligence and make recommendations on measures to protect future elections from foreign influence.

The moves follow weeks of pressure from opposition parties, among others, to launch a public inquiry into allegations that Beijing interfered in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal parliamentary elections. Trudeau has resisted a public inquiry despite heated debate over the matter.

Allegations that China interfered in the 2019 and 2021 elections came to light in Canadian media last month, based on anonymous intelligence sources. Beijing, despite regular tensions with Trudeau, would have preferred a government of his Liberal Party to the Conservatives, who advocate a harder line against Beijing. Both elections were narrowly won by Trudeau; in both cases his party achieved a parliamentary minority.

Financial donations

China allegedly supported Liberal candidates indirectly through financial donations in constituencies with a large population of Chinese descent, by compensating Chinese-Canadian donors. Beijing also allegedly conducted disinformation campaigns on social media against Conservative candidates and put pressure on members of the Chinese-Canadian community. China has dismissed the allegations as “completely baseless and defamatory”.

A panel of officials monitoring foreign interference in elections has confirmed that Chinese attempts at interference have taken place, a report made partially public last week showed. However, these would not have affected the outcome of the election or the results in individual constituencies – although it is unclear how that conclusion was reached. Russia and Iran are also said to have attempted to influence Canadian elections.

The allegations have cast doubts in Canada over the integrity of the election; according to one poll, nearly a quarter of Canada’s population thinks the 2021 election has been “stolen.”

Game of party politics

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilièvre states that “Trudeau knew that China interfered in the Canadian election, but did nothing because he benefited.” Like other political parties, he is pushing for a public inquiry into the matter. According to Trudeau, a public inquiry is not appropriate because intelligence is at stake and because such a forum would turn the sensitive issue into partisan politics.

The investigations Trudeau has announced will take place behind closed doors, by a committee of MPs from all parties and a committee overseeing the police and intelligence community. The ‘special rapporteur’ will be a ‘prominent Canadian’; it is not yet known who. The rapporteur can still recommend a public inquiry.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian police said they were investigating the intelligence leaks that publicized the matter.

Allegations of interference in the Canadian election have put renewed strain on relations between Canada and China. Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent years following the arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, and the detention of two Canadians in China. The three were released in 2021.