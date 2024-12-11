The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, linked Donald Trump’s electoral victory this Wednesday with the decline of women’s rightsafter the Republican mocked the Canadian leader by calling him the “governor” of a US state.

Trudeau, who at the end of October traveled to Florida to meet with the president-elect where he tried to convince him not to punish Canada with 25% tariffs, said this Wednesday at an event in Ottawa that there are politicians and “reactionary forces” who want to reverse women’s rights.

“We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult, march toward progress. And yet, a few weeks ago, the United States voted for the second time not to elect its first female president,” the prime minister said.

“On all sides, Women’s rights and women’s progress are under attackovertly or subtly. I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist. They will always have an ally in me and in my Government,” she added before a mostly feminist audience.

Trudeau plans to meet this Wednesday with the heads of government of the country’s 11 provinces to inform them of the plan to invest 1 billion Canadian dollars (710 million US dollars or 670 million euros) to reinforce border security.

Trump has stated that he will apply 25% tariffs to Canada and Mexico until the flow of drugs and undocumented immigrants from those two countries stops.

Following the threat, Trudeau had dinner with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago residence. During that dinner, Trump joked that the solution to the devastating tariffs he wants to impose is that Canada integrates into the United States as another state.

This week, in a continuation of his joke, Trump called Trudeau the “governor” of the “great state of Canada.”