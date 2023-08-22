Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attacked Facebook for preventing the spread of important local news about the state of the country’s wildfires.

“It is inconceivable that a company like Facebook would choose to put company profits ahead of ensuring that local news organizations can get updated information for Canadians,” Trudeau said at a news conference Monday.

And at the beginning of the month, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, began blocking Canadians from viewing links to news and content posted by news publishers and local or international broadcasters.

The move comes in response to a new law that will force tech giants to pay news outlets to publish their content on the platforms.

The law is expected to go into effect in Canada by December.