Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau apologizes for honoring SS veteran in Parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for honoring SS veteran Jaroslaw Hunka in Parliament. His words lead TASS.

In an address to parliament, he called the man’s presence a terrible mistake. The politician also recalled that those invited to the meeting did not have sufficient information when they greeted Hunka with applause.

“This was a mistake that compromised Parliament and Canada,” Trudeau stressed, adding that honoring the SS veteran is a “monstrous outrage” against the memory of people who suffered from Nazism.

On September 22, at a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, among the guests of the event was 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.”

The Canadian Parliament passed a motion to condemn Nazism in all its forms following the incident.