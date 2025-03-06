Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, have maintained on Wednesday A “heated” telephone conversation Of 50 minutes in which they discussed the commercial war that the two countries maintain, they pointed out Canadian media.

In the conversation, Trudeau and Trump treated the trade war caused by the imposition of tariffs by the United States as well as Canadian efforts to limit fentanyl flow to the United States.

The American vice president, JD Vance, and the United States Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick were also present at the conversation, according to the sources consulted by EFE.

Trump offered to eliminate tariffs for some sectors and products but Trudeau refused Raise Canadian commercial reprisals Unless the US canceled all the levies that came into force on Tuesday.

Before Trudeau’s position, there was a “heated” conversation in which Trump presented New complaints sObre measures of the Canadian government that in their opinion damage the interests of the US, such as protections to the agricultural sector.

After the call between Trudeau and Trump, the Canadian finance minister, Dominic Leblanc, talked several times with Lutnick this Wednesday to try to file the differences.

In his social network social, Trump revealed that during his conversation he told the Canadian leader that he had not done “enough” to avoid tariffs for the Fentanyl flow from Canada.

“He said the situation has improved, but I said: that is not enough,” Trump explained.

Trudeau also has The intention to speak with the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaumin the next few hours, explained Canadian government sources.

The contacts between the leaders of the USA, Canada and Mexico occur one day after Trump imposed 25 % tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products despite the fact that the three countries are in force of the T-MEC Free Trade Agreement.