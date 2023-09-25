Justin Trudeau and Nayib Bukele. Reuters/AFP

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, are the international leaders best evaluated by Chileans, according to the weekly survey of the Cadem survey, corresponding to the third week of September. The Canadian president obtained 78% approval, followed by the highest Salvadoran authority with 77%.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has a close relationship with Trudeau. In June 2022, he made an official visit to Canada in which he held meetings with the country’s prime minister, with whom he shares ideas regarding gender equality and the climate crisis. In that instance, the Canadian leader said about the president of Chile: “It is very exciting to see the appearance on the continent of a progressive voice with an exciting agenda.”

Also, within the framework of the recently held 78th UN General Assembly, both authorities held a bilateral meeting. After her, Boric noted on his social networks: “In times of so many crises, it is good to know that we have an ally on the other end of the continent,” he said on his official X account (ex Twitter). The Canadian Prime Minister also published a post after their meeting: “Together with President Gabriel Boric we have covered a lot of ground today. “I thanked him for the support Chile provided to Canada in response to the wildfires and we talked about climate change, economic growth, support for Ukraine and other global issues.” And he finished, writing: “It’s good to see you again, my friend.”

If the relationship between Boric and Trudeau can be described as friendship, with Bukele it is quite the opposite. During his tour of Europe in July of this year, the left-wing Chilean president referred to the anti-crime policy applied by El Salvador in an interview with the BBC, describing it as “bread for today and hunger for tomorrow”, since only It focuses on “the most extreme measures” and not on the “substantive issues,” Boric said on the British network. Bukele did not take long to respond through his social networks: “Well, this Government can do two things at the same time. A good security strategy includes the prevention and direct suppression of crime. How difficult it must be to lead a country with so little common sense. Thank God, Chileans are more than their president.”

Analyst Mauricio Morales, academic at the University of Talca (Chile), recalled that the main concern for people is crime, according to all public opinion studies. In this context, “the Bukele phenomenon has had an impact in three ways”: “First, with a greater demand for law and order. Second, with a preference for radical right candidates. Third, with a particularly critical evaluation of left-wing governments for their reluctance to implement a tough crackdown on crime.” Seen this way, Morales continues, “El Salvador’s experience has contributed to giving greater credibility to positions that we believed were closer to authoritarianism than to democracy,” he explained to EL PAÍS.

In Chile, where Boric suffered a severe electoral setback against the far-right Republican Party in the last constituent elections, part of society has a “yearning for sanctions” regarding crime, explained Axel Callís, an academic at the University Central and director of the opinion research firm Tú influences. To this, in a context of increasing crime, is added the lack of credibility of the justice system.

For his part, the former presidential candidate of the Chilean conservative right, José Antonio Kast, has shown gestures towards the president of El Salvador as an example to follow in the security agenda. Prior to the 2022 UN General Assembly, he published: “I hope that Nayib Bukele goes to the UN Assembly and meets with Gabriel Boric to give him a couple of tips on how to face the security crisis in Chile. While in El Salvador homicides are decreasing, in Chile they are uncontrolled,” said the leader of the Republican Party.

On the scale of the best approved, Bukele was followed by the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron, and of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, both with 65% approval; the president of the United States, Joe Biden (57%), of China, Xi Jinping (45%), of Brazil, Lula da Silva, and of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, both with 40% of the preferences. Meanwhile, the worst rated authorities are the leaders of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (5%), of Argentina, Alberto Fernández (14%), and of Russia, Vladimir Putin (17%).

Asked about a political/economic model from another country, Chileans leaned towards Australia and New Zealand, both countries with 28% of preferences, followed by Canada with 22%.

