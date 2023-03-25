Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received, on Friday, US President Joe Biden, who is visiting Canada.
Sources said the two leaders will discuss immigration, the economy and the situation in Haiti.
Trudeau described his guest as a “great friend” to Canada on Biden’s first official visit to this country.
“It gives me great pleasure to have a great friend,” Trudeau said, at the start of a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Ottawa, stressing the common “values” between the two countries.
For his part, the US President said, “We sometimes have differences, but there is no fundamental difference in the democratic values that we share.”
Biden announced an agreement between the two countries to tackle illegal immigration.
Upon his arrival, Joe Biden received a plate of chocolates made by a Syrian refugee family in Canada.
The 80-year-old Democratic leader was unable to visit the neighboring country and ally immediately after his inauguration, as is customary for US presidents, due to the Covid pandemic.
– Haiti
Another topic on the agenda is Haiti, mired in gang violence and exhausted on the humanitarian front.
A Canadian government source said he expected to announce “significant funding” for humanitarian aid and training for law enforcement in Haiti.
The United States hopes that Canada will play a driving role in sending an international force to this Caribbean country.
Biden and Trudeau will also discuss military expenditures at a time when Washington is urging NATO members to do more.
The issue of modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) may also be raised in Ottawa on Friday.
Finally, Trudeau, whose country is the United States’ largest foreign trade partner, will try to improve Canada’s economic position.
The Canadian government source said he expected the joint press conference to see announcements on semiconductors and strengthening supply chains in North America.
