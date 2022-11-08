Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused China and other countries of trying to interfere with Canadian democracy and playing “aggressive games” with Canadian institutions and other democracies.

Trudeau’s comments come hours after Canadian media revealed that the country’s intelligence services believe China launched an interference campaign that included funding at least 11 congressional candidates in the 2019 general election.

Trudeau said Canada has taken steps to “enhance the integrity of the electoral process” and that the country will continue to invest to combat foreign election interference.

“Unfortunately, we see countries and state actors all over the world, whether China or others, continue to play aggressive games with our institutions, with our democracies, and that’s why we are creating new tools,” he explained.

“The world is changing. And, in some cases, frighteningly. We have to ensure that those who are charged with keeping us safe every day are able to do so, so we will continue to invest in some of these tools and resources. necessary”, he argued.

Canadian television station Global News reported that in January intelligence services informed Trudeau about a campaign launched by China that includes paying candidates affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, as well as deploying agents in the offices of Canadian deputies to win influence.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and China are going through one of their worst moments since December 2018, when Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese national who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the founder of the Chinese technology company, at the request of the United States. .

Immediately after Meng’s arrest, China arrested two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Beijing authorities also retaliated economically against Canada for Meng’s arrest while Ottawa multiplied its complaints against China for human rights violations.

Meng was under house arrest in Canada until September 2021, when China and the US reached an agreement and Washington withdrew its extradition request for the head of Huawei. At the same time that Meng returned to China, Beijing freed Spavor and Kovrig.

Despite the release of Meng, Spavor and Kovrig, diplomatic relations between Canada and China have not returned to normal. Last week, the Canadian government announced that it will force three Chinese companies to sell their stakes in Canadian mining companies because it considers their presence a threat to national security.