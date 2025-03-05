Trudeau, about Trump’s tariffs: “It wants to collapse Canada’s economy to facilitate annexation”

The decision of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada has been strongly criticized by the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who has declared that the tenant of the White House really intends “to see a total collapse of Canada’s economy to facilitate annexation”.

Trudeau has appeared at a press conference the day after the announcement of the imposition of 25% tariffs by Trump, a maneuver that according to the Canadian is “silly.” “Seeing two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents want around the world,” he protested, in statements collected by the Guardian.

The criticisms of the Canadian leader have been accompanied by protection measures against the US, which will remain in force “until US tariffs are withdrawn, and not a moment before.” The reaction translates into rates for an amount of 30,000 million Canadian dollars (19.6 billion euros) on products from the southern neighbor, which would be added, to continue the situation, another battery for an amount of 125,000 million (81.7 billion euros) within 21 days.

“In a commercial war there are no winners,” said Trudeau, who has warned that, in addition to tariffs, he is debating with the provinces and territories of the country to impose another type of response, which has not detailed.

The argument wielded by Trump that tariffs are due to the fact that their American neighbors do not fight in sufficiently the traffic of fentanyl seems to Trudeau an excuse. “What he said yesterday that there is nothing that Canada or Mexico can do to avoid tariffs, very clearly affects what many have been suspecting for a long time, which is that they are not specifically directed to the fentanyl, even if that is the legal excuse to use to impose them,” he criticized.

Trump himself has reactedin turn, to the replica of Trudeau. From his social truth network, he has written in capital letters and with multiple signs of admiration: “If the companies move to the US, there are no tariffs.”

Trudeau’s immediate response has been more contained in the case of Mexico. The president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said today that the country already has designed an response plan, but has not detailed that it will consist exactly, waiting for a telephone conversation with Trump that I already had planned for this week.

“This week we have agreed a call with President Trump […] Probably Thursday. Hopefully the call is given, because dialogue always helps, and more the bilateral dialogue of presidents of neighboring countries, ”he said in his daily press conference, collected by EFE. But if the conversation is not fruitful, he will announce an response plan next Sunday, he warned. The measure decreed by the US is, in any case, “inconceivable,” he affected.

Trump unleashes a commercial war after confirming the 25% tariffs to Mexico and Canada, and the additional 10% to China

The 25% tariffs for Mexico and Canada entered into force last midnight, after ending the month of grace that Donald Trump had granted. On this occasion, there was no room for last minute agreements, unlike last February, when both countries managed to postpone in extremis The application of tariffs. It was a scenario that Trump had already ruled out hours before, when, from the Roosevelt room of the White House, he said: “The tariffs are ready. They will come into force tomorrow (Tuesday) ”.