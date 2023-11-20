Two tanker trucks with fuel crossed this Monday the Rafah land crossing, between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, towards the Palestinian enclave, from where the departure of new groups of Palestinians with dual nationality, as well as cancer patients and patients, is expected this Monday. premature children for treatment in Egypt and Turkey.

(You can read: At least 12 dead in new Israeli siege of the Indonesian hospital in Gaza)

According to sources from the Rafah crossing, the only exit from Gaza not controlled by Israel, with the entry of the new two fuel trucks, there are now nine tankers that Israel has allowed to cross into Gaza since last Thursday under international pressure.

The sources pointed out that a total of 180 doctors and equipment sent by Jordan for the establishment of a second Jordanian field hospital in the Palestinian enclave also crossed the Rafah crossing into Gaza today, along with a 17-member Emirati delegation that will visit the Strip. for a similar purpose.

(Also read: Israel and Hamas would be close to an agreement to release hostages in Gaza, says the US.)

On the other hand, the Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdelgafar, traveled today to Rafah to receive dozens of Palestinian cancer patients and premature children evacuated from hospitals in the Strip to receive treatment in Egypt and Turkey.

Abdelgafar, quoted by the Egyptian television channel al Qahera News, has received 62 Palestinian cancer patients at the Al Arish airport, in northern Sinai, about 30 kilometers from Rafah, before they travel to Turkey.

(See also: Biden proposes that Gaza and the West Bank be under the control of the Palestinian Authority)

Al Qahera News, one of the few Egyptian media outlets allowed to broadcast from Rafah, said on the other hand that two buses carrying Palestinians with dual nationality crossed the Rafah crossing into Egyptian territory this morning, although without specifying their number.

Egypt welcomes premature babies



Egypt received 28 premature Palestinian children this Monday, of the 31 who had been evacuated from the al Shifa hospital, in the Gaza Strip, to receive treatment in that country, Red Crescent sources reported.

(Also: The vice president of Israel’s parliament calls for ‘burning Gaza’ and not sending fuel)

The children, in very poor health due to lack of oxygen and medical care, crossed the Rafah crossing, between Gaza and Egypt, in Palestinian ambulances and were received by Egyptian medical teams on the Egyptian side of the border.

EFE