Around 150,000 liters of fuel destined for hospitals entered Gaza today through the Rafah border crossing, that links the Strip with Egypt, Egyptian media reported.



The Egyptian television channels Al Qahera News and Extra News, close to the Egyptian Government, stated that “about 150,000 liters of fuel entered from Rafah for hospitals in the Gaza Strip.”

Al Qahera News published on its Egyptian law on all parties (involved in the conflict) manages to increase the volume of aid” for the Palestinian enclave.

In fact, this Friday, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the occupied Palestinian territories, Richard Peeperkorn, said that a mechanism for the entry of fuel into the Strip could begin to operate, which “must be to guarantee the humanitarian operation”.

According to what he told the press through a video conference, the continuity of this system must be guaranteed so that “the desalination plants, the bakeries and the telecommunications work again”, although he could not give details of the regularity of the supply or whether Israel will put conditions on the use of the fuel.

For his part, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shukri, yesterday reiterated Egypt’s mediating role in a meeting with the press attended by EFE, and stressed the efforts to expedite the entry of humanitarian aid to the Strip and especially fuel. not only for trucks of humanitarian organizations, but for hospitals, bakeries and water treatment plants.

The entry of this fuel destined for the enclave’s hospitals is the first since the outbreak of the war between Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip the first week of last month. Although trucks with medical supplies have been allowed to enter since October 21although with a veto on fuel for Israel’s fear that it would reach the hands of the Islamist group.

In addition, it comes two days after a first truck loaded with fuel entered so that the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) could restore the entry of humanitarian aid into its convoys after paralyzing activity for a day due to lack of fuel in their trucks.

It was precisely then that the director of UNRWA in Gaza, Thomas White, regretted that the fuel received was restricted by Israel for the use of humanitarian organizations and could not be diverted for “water or hospitals”, whose services have been affected. suspended or reduced as fuel reserves were depleted.

