By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Trucks entered Canada’s capital Ottawa on Saturday to organize what police say is a massive protest against the passage of mandatory Covid-19 vaccine created by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The so-called “Freedom Train”, coming from the east and west, began as a demonstration against the mandatory vaccination for truck drivers crossing the country’s borders, but it turned into a demonstration against the government’s measures in favor of the vaccine, considered exaggerated by the population against immunization.

“It’s not just about vaccines. It’s about completely stopping public health mandates,” said Daniel Bazinet, owner of Valley Flatbed & Transportation in Nova Scotia, on the Atlantic coast. Bazinet is not vaccinated but operates domestically and is therefore unaffected by the cross-border mandate.

He is one of a convoy of about 200 trucks slowly arriving from the east and says the public health policies promoted by the Trudeau government have gone too far.

“Where is all this going? That’s how a lot of people feel,” he said in a phone interview.

Dozens of trucks were already lined up in front of parliament on Saturday morning, honking their horns as thousands of people gathered peacefully on the snow-covered lawn of parliament.

Few were wearing masks, but many were wearing balaclavas, as the temperature with the cold wind was -21 degrees Celsius. By the end of the day, around 2,700 trucks are expected, a federal government source said.

The violent rhetoric used by some of the promoters of the demonstration on social media in the run-up to the protest worried the police, who put the troops on the street.

“We are prepared as best we can for those who have chosen to come here to harm or harm others,” Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said on Friday, adding that the demonstration would be “on a grand scale.”

Trudeau and his family left their home in downtown Ottawa due to safety concerns, the CBC reported. His office said it does not comment on security issues.

On Friday, Trudeau told Canadian media that he was concerned about possible violence related to the demonstration. Earlier this week, he said the convoy represented a “small marginal minority” that does not represent the views of Canadians.

About 90% of Canada’s cross-border truck drivers and 77% of the country’s population are fully immunized.

Trudeau announced mandatory vaccination for federal workers in October, on the eve of the election, and last month Canada and the United States imposed the same mandate for cross-border truck drivers.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole opposes vaccine mandates and expressed support for the protest after speaking to some of the truckers on Friday.

“I support their right to be heard and I ask Justin Trudeau to meet with these hardworking Canadians to hear their concerns,” O’Toole said after the meeting. “Please protest safely this weekend.”

Conservative MP Michael Cooper was handing out coffee to protesters on Saturday.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents some 4,500 carriers, owner-operators and suppliers in the industry, opposes the demonstration and said “this is not how disagreement with government policies should be expressed”.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

