Trucks, vans and tractors are increasingly involved in accidents at level crossings, ProRail sees, and this leads to a disproportionate amount of damage. The railway manager will start a campaign on Tuesday to encourage drivers to adopt safer driving behavior and make them more aware of the dangers.
David Briem
