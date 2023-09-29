The trucks will roar again louder than ever at the Madrid Jarama Circuit – RACE this Saturday and Sunday. The heavyweights of continental motorsport will roll on the asphalt of the legendary Madrid circuit in the thirty-sixth edition of the FIA ​​European Truck GP of Spain, two of the star events that become a spectacle for the motor giants every year.

The weekend will also serve to put the final touch on the Spanish Truck Racing Championship, since at the Madrid Jarama – RACE Circuit the championship will close and the new Spanish Champion will be crowned.

Local idols Antonio Albacete and Luis Recuenco will not be missing either. The first of them will try to achieve his fourth European title against the always powerful Norbert Kiss, current champion and dominator in recent seasons, and Jochen Hahn, who with six championships under his belt, is the most successful driver on the entire grid.

For his part, Luis Recuenco will fight for the places of honor in the always competitive Promoter’s Cup, reserved for amateur pilots who do not have titles under their belt, which has proven to be a very interesting access step to reach heights. majors.Two days of speed, excitement, overtaking, contacts, fun and trucks on all sides, in which more than 25,000 spectators are expected.

In addition, this year has an added surprise, the Jarama MUSICTRUCK FESTIVAL, where attendees will be able to enjoy live the best rock music from the 70s and 80s with groups such as Seguridad Social and the Mojinos Escozios.