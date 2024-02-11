The Abu Dhabi Police General Command announced the ban on the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles on all roads and streets on Abu Dhabi Island the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, including the entrances to Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al-Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, explained that the period for implementing the ban will start from 12:00 noon until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, and vehicles of public cleaning companies and logistical support vehicles will be excluded from the ban.

He pointed out that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control will be intensified through smart systems.