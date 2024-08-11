City of Delights.- It was on the Camargo to Jiménez highway via a toll road in the south to north direction, just at the entrance to the INFONAVIT Cuatro Milpas neighborhood where a trailer from the company Dynamo Fletes y Servicios SA de CV was traveling freely from south to north and collided with a Caterpillar brand dump truck.

The heavy unit overturned and at that moment the operator was under the cabin, which caused his head to be crushed and caused his instant death.

URGE paramedics went to the scene to help the man, but nothing could be done.

The National Guard, FGE, AEI and Semefo attended the scene; elements of the Traffic Department and firefighters came to secure the area.

Minutes later, the man who lost his life in the accident was identified. He is Indalecio Granados Ortiz, 75 years old.

The driver was driving his backhoe at the southern entrance to the city, on the highway to Jiménez, near the INFONAVIT Cuatro Milpas neighborhood, when the collision occurred with a trailer, causing his vehicle to overturn and killing him instantly.

The driver of the trailer was arrested at the scene.