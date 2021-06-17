Inside ANFIA a new working group has been set up, dedicated to the themes ofroad transport and of logistics. At the head was appointed Luca Sra, Chief Operating Officer Truck Business Unit of IVECO. The manager Turin assumes the role of ANFIA delegate for freight transport.

The working group, created to systematize and give voice to the activities related to the world of freight transport already carried out in the various product groups of ANFIA, sees Sra as coordinator and spokesperson towards the stakeholders of the messages and requests of the Italian industrial chain of vehicles for goods transport.

Who is Luca Sra who is the ANFIA road transport delegate

Luca Sra, the new ANFIA delegate for freight transport, lives and works in Turin, Italy. Behind it has over 20 years of experience gained in IVECO, in particular as Sales Director of the Italian Market, Managing Director of the UK and Ireland Market, Head of Africa & Middle East Region and ASTRA Spa CEO.

Over the years, his roles have covered all aspects of the business in four different regions of the world – from Sales & Marketing, to After Market Service, International Operations and Business Development.

Luca Sra he began his career in IVECO in 1997 and after three years in Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand Group) as VP Sales & After Market EMEA returned to the company in 2019 to take on the role of CNH Industrial Vice President After Market Solutions.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 All news about TRUCKS industrial vehicles

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!