Truckers protest outside Parliament with flags against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau for imposing mandatory vaccinations to cross the border into the US. REUTERS

Thousands of protesters joined the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa, where they surrounded the capital on Sunday, for the second consecutive day, in protest against the mandatory inoculation of truckers crossing the US-Canada border, imposed last January 15, and calling for an end to vaccination restrictions across the country.

Truckers blocked the streets around the Parliament building. Police are investigating the “desecration” of several monuments in the capital, as well as “threatening, illegal and intimidating behavior towards officers, city workers and others, and damage to a vehicle,” the Ottawa Guard said in Twitter.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson explained that some protesters had harassed staff at a soup kitchen, demanding free meals after being turned away by restaurants for their refusal to wear a mask inside the establishment. Defense Minister Anita Anand called the incidents “more than reprehensible.”

In fact, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were forced to leave their home in Ottawa on Saturday – the first day of protests – for security reasons. Trudeau called these demonstrations “unacceptable” and reiterated that “they must be vaccinated or stop crossing the border.” In his opinion, “Canadians care about their freedom, about their rights, and they know that the best way to protect them is to end this pandemic.”

The head of the Local Police, Peter Sloly, maintained that “communication and negotiation are focused on making people understand that the demonstration is over.”

Canada’s chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ coalition, meanwhile, urged the government to suspend mandatory vaccination to avoid delays in supply chains.