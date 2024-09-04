During the days of protests, within the framework of the truckers strikemultiple road corridors throughout the country were blocked, causing serious problems for both citizens and travelers. Even Colombian football is also experiencing difficulties in its schedule.

This Wednesday, September 4, the first measure adopted by Dimayor was announced with the postponement of the Ascenso Tournament match between Deportes Quindío and Atlético Huila.

The Armenian team itself reported on its social networks that the match was postponed because the Opita team could not travel to the host city of the match. “due to the truckers’ strike.”

The match was scheduled for this Thursday, September 5, at the Centenario stadium, on the 9th date of the B tournament.

No other postponements of matches in Colombian football have been reported so far.

Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo asked drivers to “maintain dialogue and move forward in the talks” so that “the right to mobility of the majority of Colombians” is not affected.

Minister María Constanza García proposed that there would be no further increases in the price of diesel fuel in the short term, but the union rejected the offer and called on more drivers to join their cause.

