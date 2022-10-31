Truck drivers and protesters in general began blocking several highways across the country during the early hours of Monday (31) after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the presidential race on Sunday (30).

Blockades continue in the morning in several places, such as Via Dutra at the height of Barra Mansa (RJ), Serra da Garuva and several other highways in Santa Catarina, BR-153 in the region of Itumbiara (GO) and BR- 381 in Ipatinga (MG), in the Vale do Rio Doce region.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF), criticized yesterday for reports of blocking voter transport in the Northeast, said it was heading to the locations but so far has not provided any official reports on which locations are closed.

However, reports on social media point to bans in several states, such as Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Goiás, Paraná, Bahia, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

Check out the reports on social media: