Hundreds of truck drivers drove their huge vehicles through Ottawa, the Canadian capital, this Saturday (29), as part of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” to protest against vaccines required to cross the border with the United States.

Waving Canadian flags, displaying signs with the word “Freedom” and chanting slogans against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, truck drivers joined thousands of other protesters against anti-covid measures and discontent with the government.

Canadian media outlets reported that the premier and his family were escorted out of their residence and taken to an undisclosed location in the capital.

“I want everything to stop, these measures are unjustified,” said Philippe Castonguay, one of the protesters, 31, outside the parliament building.

“The vaccination requirement is directing us towards a new society that we never voted for,” added the businessman, who drove from Quebec to attend the protest.

Demonstrations began last week in western Canada, where dozens of truck drivers organized a first convoy from Vancouver to Ottawa.

In both Canada and the United States, in mid-January, vaccination was imposed as a requirement for truck drivers crossing the border between the two countries, of about 9,000 km, the longest in the world.

Police noted that eight convoys were expected, made up of hundreds of vehicles and around 10,000 protesters.

