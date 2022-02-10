Inspired by the success of the Ottawa protests, which have spread to the Canadian border with the United States, the movement of truckers who have blocked the Canadian capital for more than two weeks in protest against the measures against covid, they plan to repeat the play in Washington and other big cities.

This is what the Department of Homeland Security believes, which says it is following the potential creation of another ‘Freedom Convoy’, made up of trucks, which would start in Los Angeles this Sunday to coincide with the celebration of the Superbowl, the spectacular American football final which each year attracts the highest television audience ratings. From there, the truckers would head to Washington, with the aim of disrupting the capital on the day that President Joe Biden speaks before Congress to give his annual report on the state of the Union, scheduled for March 1.

There are, at the moment, no specific calls for violence such as those that led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6 of last year, but the entry of hundreds of trucks into the urban center of the capital could plunge it into chaos, as has been happened in Ottawa. There, the truckers protested the mandate to be vaccinated or comply with two weeks of quarantine after crossing the border, but they have been joined by far-right, anti-vaccine, anti-mask and even neo-Nazi movements. The protest was so disturbing in Ottawa that a judge had to ban the use of horns, given the thunderous sound of trucks at all hours of the day.