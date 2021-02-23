After announcing and starting at 6 in the morning an indefinite strike in waste collection in the City of Buenos Aires, the Truckers union raised him in the afternoon after announcing an agreement with the six companies.

“Pablo Moyano announces the agreement that was signed with the City Collection companies in the minutes where they agree to pay the bond signed with the Federation of Truckers, to the almost 500 colleagues of the risk group,” wrote the Infocamioneros account (@cgt_trucks).

The same tweet was accompanied by a video of the unionist’s word in which he assures that he met with the six waste collection companies and manual street sweeping. “We have been denouncing how the headquarters of the City of Buenos Aires, through Larreta and Santilli, They pressed to start putting together a project to reduce the paintings, overtime and days a week“, assured Moyano.

And followed. “The collection is done from Monday to Monday, and they wanted to take out one or two days a week and not to work on holidays. And that fell exclusively on the workers’ wages. We made accounts that they are between 15 and 25 thousand pesos per worker who would lose per month. Crazy, when workers in the middle of a pandemic did not stop working one day, and instead of rewarding them they were wanted to be punished with a reduction in wages. “

Moyano clarified that they managed to sign “point one, that almost 500 collection workers, many infected working and many risk personnel, the companies did not want to pay him the bonus of 25 thousand pesos that had signed the Federation of Truckers in December. The act has been signed in which the workers are going to collect this bonus and it is an important triumph. “

According to the union member, the companies reported that “they are going to do everything possible to defend jobs and that they are going to try not to modify what the City government wants to impose, that is to shrink and always fit in the pocket of the workers“.

The strike was announced to demand the payment of that bonus and in rejection of the supposed adjustment of the workers’ working days.

From the City, meanwhile, ensured that the bonus is being paid as agreed and they clarified that negotiations are still open on the possible cut in services, which is not yet defined.