The Truckers union lifted the blockade of the Chazki company, in Parque Ader, after a 12 day camp in which the union militants prohibited the Mercado Libre distributor from operating, in one of the toughest blockades that the union of Hugo and Pablo Moyano has established.

The solution came during a hearing between Chazki and Truckers with an official of Governor Axel Kicillof, the delegate of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Labor, Rocío Montes de Oca, who achieved the compromise of a negotiation between the parties in conflict. This is the same official who the day before had managed to get the prosecutor Alejandro Musso to suspend the eviction of the militants Hugo and Pablo Moyano, while on Tuesday he held a hearing between the parties in the provincial portfolio.

Bernardo Fernández, owner of the Ader Park, who days ago was distraught over the blockade, now showed great hope in the agreement reached between the Chazki company and the Moyano unionists. “The Camioneros militants are already leaving here, so hopefully this can be sustained over time, “he told Clarion the owner of the industrial park.

“It is a kind of mandatory conciliation, which was achieved by the provincial Labor Ministry, to force them to reach an agreement, “said a judicial source, who celebrated the fact that they did not have to evict the Truckers from Ader Park.

Is that yesterday the prosecutor Alejandro Musso had notified the Truckers that they had to end the blockade, since they were committing a crime, “the disturbance of possession, which is to prevent those who have possession of the property from exploiting it properly,” he said. the prosecutor to the unionists, when he notified them of the eviction.

However, the Truckers rejected that launch order and intervened. the Buenos Aires Ministry of Labor, to request “the suspension” of the eviction, since there were “negotiations with the parties in order to resolve the claim,” said Rocío Montes de Oca, a delegate from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Labor, in a note.

The union militants of Truckers withdrew this Tuesday afternoon from the four corners they occupied on Ader Avenue, in Villa Adelina, after an agreement in the Buenos Aires Ministry of Labor for the company and the union to negotiate a union reframing proposal of some employees, who are going to discuss in a new hearing, within 20 days.

The militants occupied an entrance lane to the Ader Park, in addition to the sidewalks of Bernardo Ader Avenue, with their tables, benches, gazebos, chairs and Truckers flags, including large pots to prepare food and two food and beverage distribution trucks. .

In 12 days of conflict, the Chazki company was able to withdraw a single truck from its warehouses with merchandise last Friday night, as soon as Judge Eduardo Rossignoli resolved that Justice intervene to guarantee the cessation of the Truckers’ blockade.

But when he was about to resume normal activity, this Monday morning, the Moyano militants again blocked the entrance gate to the Ader Park, so that Chazki could not distribute his merchandise. That was when the prosecutor Musso ordered the eviction of the Truckers, who responded that they were not going to comply with that judicial measure.

It is a conflict of characteristics similar to those carried out by the Moyano against Mercado Libre, in the middle of last year, where they also demanded that their employees be in the Truckers union, instead of the Loading and Unloading union.

Chazki managers assured that they have all their employees blank and that they are framed in the Loading and Unloading union because it is the “applicable framework” for the activity. But after 12 days of blockades, they agreed to negotiate with Truckers at the Buenos Aires Ministry of Labor. “We ask for time and a gesture, to raise this to the owners of the company and seek a solution,” they told Clarion from the company.

