Chihuahua.- “We are fed up, we are tired, since I was the Federal Police they have taken our money without any reason,” said drivers from the Mexican Alliance of Transport Organizations (Amotac), who protested against the constant alleged cases of extortion by members of the National Guard.

Around 10 fifth-wheel trucks were parked outside the national security institution located on the federal highway at the junction with the Hidalgo neighborhood, where the transporters gathered to show their disgust and the bribes they have to pay to continue their journey, even though they have not committed any infraction.

Collection of 15 thousand pesos

In a peaceful atmosphere, the protesters told the media that recently one of their colleagues had to pay 15 thousand pesos that were demanded by the National Guard, to prevent his trailer from being detained and to be able to continue his trip. “He presented the corresponding paperwork and everything was in order, they did not give him a fine or ticket that confirmed the violation they alleged and since he was transporting a dangerous product he could not stop, so he had to pay it,” said one of the representatives.

Alert other drivers

Therefore, not only seeking justice for the worker, but also to alert other truck drivers, they decided to expose the abuse of power and the constant robberies they have endured, despite the fact that the Federal Police was changed to the National Guard precisely to avoid these cases of extortion.

Amotac, a civil organisation that brings together owners and operators of freight and passenger transport, has been forced to take a firm stance against what they consider to be constant and intolerable abuse. The protesters are therefore not only demanding justice, but also hoping that their action will serve as a clear message to the authorities.