The Truckers’ union began a strike for an indefinite period of time in the collection of waste in the City of Buenos Aires, demanding the payment of a bonus and in rejection of the supposed adjustment of the working days of the workers who, as explained, it means a salary reduction of up to 20,000 pesos per month.

“We have been announcing the strike for a long time. This is due to the constant tension that the city government exerts on this service company, cutting salaries,” said the union’s assistant secretary, Pablo Moyano.

“Due to the reduction of co-participation from the Nation to the City of 1%, they have begun to adjust activities, they have been pressing for the workers to stop working one day a week or not to work their wages and the bonus has not been paid for being essential workers” , he added in statements to The Uncover radio.

Moyano also warned that the measure of force is Indefinitely: “The strike will continue until the bonus is paid and until the City Government agrees not to adjust the workers, to take them away from the banks, to take them away from their friends but not from a while he worked throughout the pandemic. Until the City comes down from its arrogance and talks with the leaders and delegates, the strike will continue. “

As they argued from the union, “they are taking a day of collection so that overtime cannot be done” and added that “there are 6 collection companies, there are about 8 thousand workers who are hired by the city government and the adjustment plan belongs to Larreta and Santilli ”.

The Truckers’ Union, “after repeated opportunities to notify measures, makes this determination due to the failure to pay the bonus to essential workers, who in recent months exposed their health and that of their families, for maintaining the hygiene of the City of Buenos Aires, are punished with the reduction of working days, which means a loss of wages, “they explained through a statement.

Moyano challenged in a radio interview: “The strike will continue until the bonus is paid and until the City government commits not to adjust the workers, to take them away from the banks, to take them out of his friends but not to a worker who worked throughout the pandemic ”.

“Until the City comes down from its pride and talk to leaders and delegates the strike will continue”, Concluded Moyano.