As is often the case, miscalculation or overconfidence in carriers is what leads them to make huge mistakes.

How many times have we seen drivers who, in order to allow the train to pass, speed up in order to cross before the gates are lowered and not have to wait for the entire locomotive to cross.

In this case, a trailer-type crane carrying a “Mano de chango” excavator got stuck at the intersection of the tracks.

The trailer driver can be seen desperately getting out of the vehicle to try to avoid the accident, but he could not do much and had no choice but to run away. The most important thing is that no one was hurt.

The question here is: What is more powerful? The weight of the trailer with the machinery or the locomotive?