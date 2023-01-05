The 45-year-old trucker who caused a fatal accident on the A2 in January 2021 in which Melissa van Roosmalen died, has been sentenced to 240 hours of community service by the Central Netherlands court. In addition, the court imposed a two-year driving ban on him, one year of which was conditional.

In the accident, the brother of Melissa (29) – former world kickboxing champion Robin van Roosmalen – was so badly injured that his career as a top athlete is over.

The sentence is lower than the public prosecutor had demanded: one year in prison plus a four-year driving ban. The court ruled that the trucker had caused a fatal traffic accident by ‘inattentive and careless driving’. The Public Prosecution Service assumed a heavier qualification of the roads and traffic law: very inattentive driving behaviour. The court took as an aggravating factor that the Utrechter is a professional driver from whom extra attention may be expected. “There was more than a single moment of inattention.”

On the emergency lane

Melissa was driving on the A2 near Nieuwegein on January 13, 2021 when her Fiat showed signs of disease. Her brother Robin van Roosmalen sat next to her. Brother and sister decided it was better to park their car on the hard shoulder. Because they had to wait for the ANWB, they decided to wait in the grass.



Quote

He has a high degree of guilt for the young woman’s death and her brother’s serious injuries public prosecutor

They hadn’t brought coats that day, so Melissa decided to get in the car anyway. They share their waiting moment on social media, unaware of the tragedy that awaits them. Suddenly there was that truck that crashed full on their car. The driver had only noticed the Fiat, which was on the hard shoulder with warning lights, when it was already too late.

No booze, drugs or phone

Melissa died, Robin was seriously injured. He broke his back and pelvis. It would mean the beginning of the end of his top sports career. The trucker, a 45-year-old from Utrecht, was arrested. He drove for meters on the emergency lane and completely overlooked the broken-down car with Melissa in it. How this could have happened was not clear during police interrogations. The suspect El Housine J. also made it clear at the court hearing that he really did not know.

No, he wasn’t calling or texting. No, he wasn’t watching a movie. No, he wasn’t distracted by anything. No, he didn’t drink or use drugs. He braked when it was too late, leaving Melissa completely out of luck. He expressed regret. And heard sobbing how the Public Prosecution Service demanded one year in prison plus a four-year driving ban.



Quote

The extent to which he can empathize with the suspect – who has expressed remorse – is admirable court of law

The public prosecutor was certain: the Utrechter drove on the emergency lane for quite some time. Braked too late. “The suspect caused the accident by very careless and very inattentive driving. He bears a high degree of culpability for the young woman’s death and her brother’s serious injuries.”

Admirable response brother

In the verdict, the court reflected extensively on the suffering inflicted on the relatives. The fact that Robin van Roosmalen indicated at the hearing that as far as he was concerned the man who killed his sister did not have to go to jail was praised. “The extent to which he can empathize with the suspect – who has expressed remorse – is admirable.”

Van Roosmalen did indicate that he has difficulty with the fact that the Utrecht intends to go back on the road as a taxi driver.

