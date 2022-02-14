Home page politics

Protesters gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. © Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

The trucker protests against the government’s corona measures in Canada continue – despite the freezing cold and efforts by the police to break up the situation. But there are also counter-protests.

Ottawa – Canadian truckers continued their protests against the government’s corona measures over the weekend despite the freezing cold and several police operations.

The police tried to clear the blockades on the important border bridge between the city of Windsor in Canada and Detroit in the USA. Arrests were made and numerous vehicles were towed away, according to the Windsor police. There is “zero tolerance” for “illegal activities”.

The protests also continued elsewhere in Canada, such as at other border crossings or in the capital Ottawa. Police said there were also numerous arrests in Ottawa. Some of the demonstrators had shown “aggressive behavior” and “overwhelmed” the police officers. There were also counter-protests.

Trudeau calls blockades illegal – Ontario state of emergency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met his crisis team over the weekend. “We will continue to ensure that the relevant city, provincial and state authorities have what they need to end these blockades and protect the safety of the population,” he said. In view of the trucker protests that have been going on for about three weeks, Trudeau had not previously ruled out the violent dissolution of blockades and called the blockades illegal. With Ontario, one of the affected provinces has declared a state of emergency.

Thousands of people have been demonstrating in Canada against corona measures and vaccination regulations for weeks. With trucks and other vehicles, they block, among other things, parts of downtown Ottawa. The protests initially focused on vaccination requirements for truck drivers and then on government pandemic restrictions overall. In January, a regulation came into effect requiring truck drivers returning from the United States to also present proof of vaccination.

hampered car production

According to Trudeau, the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit – as well as other border crossings – led to the halt of car production by six manufacturers due to missing parts. 25 percent of the Canadian-American freight traffic flows over the bridge – this corresponds to a goods value of the equivalent of 275 million euros per day. The region is closely interwoven economically across the border.

That’s why Trudeau spoke to US President Joe Biden on Friday. “President Biden and I both agree that these lockdowns cannot continue for reasons of human and economic security,” Trudeau said afterwards. The White House made a similar statement – and also announced that both countries would continue to work closely together on the matter. According to Trudeau, the protesters, many of whom are right-wing, are supported by donations, about 50 percent of which come from the United States.

Large parts of the population had supported Trudeau’s sometimes very strict anti-Covid course over the past two years. However, the latest studies indicate a possible trend reversal, even if the picture is not yet clear. Some supporters of the 50-year-old also perceived measures due to the rampant omicron variant, such as new travel restrictions and closures of the interiors of bars and restaurants ordered by local governments, as exaggerated. dpa