The trucker drove a tree and several traffic signs out of the ground, then sheered and came to a stop at the former Rabobank office on Alkemadelaan. Miraculously, he himself escaped unscathed. The man was arrested because we were probably drunk behind the wheel. Emergency services have been working for quite some time to clear up the mess. The exit of the A4 (The Hague-Amsterdam) was also closed for some time.