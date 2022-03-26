Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Tremendous scare took a driver of a trailer when leaving the highway Mexico 15 the heavy unit, which was about to turn upside down.

The accident occurred this Saturday morning, in the vicinity of Poblado 7in the valley of The Carrizo.

The driver of the heavy unit, identified as José Guadalupe N, 32 years old, was unharmed.

Supposedly the driver of the heavy unit fell asleep behind the wheel, ending up leaving the federal street.

The accident truck was empty, and ended up with considerable damage to the cabin.