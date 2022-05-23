Nuevo León.- A truck with two women on board was swept away by the current of water in the Sierra of Santiago, Nuevo León, tragically causing the death of one of them, authorities reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, in the community of La Jacinta in San José de las Boquillas, when the women were traveling in a gray jeep.

According to what was reported by Civil Protection of Nuevo León, the vehicle was dragged by the current of a stream, but only one of the women managed to get out and get to safety.

The second woman would have been dragged along with the car, however, when the unit was found, the woman’s body was not found, so a search was launched in the area.

Although authorities did not specify whether the woman’s body had already been located, David de la Peña, mayor of Santiago, confirmed the woman’s death.

“The death of a woman and another who managed to get out of the flood in San José de las Boquillas, where a vehicle was dragged, has already been confirmed. the mayor reported.