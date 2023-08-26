A van packed with 27 migrants from Vietnam, Ecuador, Honduras and Guatemala derailed in Veracruz, state of eastern Mexico, although no victims were reported, as reported this Friday by the National Institute of Migration (INM).

The emergency services assisted the foreigners who were locked in a wagon-type truck that had an accident on the La Tinaja-Acayucan highway, in where the driver fled, according to a statement from the agency of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

“Upon arriving at the place, the abandoned unit was located in the undergrowth, a few meters from the vehicle boundary, with 16 adult women and men from Vietnam, Ecuador and Honduras, as well as 11 other peopleincluding minors, who made up four families from Ecuador, Honduras and Guatemala,” the INM stated.

The government agency affirmed that the officials provided first aid to the migrants, who did not prove their regular stay in Mexico.

Families traveling together will be under the guardianship of the State Attorney’s Office Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, but the “corresponding administrative procedure” will be opened for adults who go alone.

“The van with license plates (registration) from the state of Oaxaca will remain at the disposal of the ministerial authorities, for the respective investigations,” the INM concluded.

The fact reflects a trend of accidents involving trucks that transport migrants crowded on highways in Mexico, where just last Tuesday the crash of a bus carrying Venezuelans left 18 deadincluding one from Venezuela and 26 wounded from that country.

Likewise, on July 28, five Hondurans died in a mishap in Tabasco, in the southeast of the country.

And last week, the INM found 129 migrants from Egypt and eight from Mauritania who were abandoned on a bus in Veracruz.

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for migrants in Mexico, since some 900 died in the attempt to cross without documents from the country to the United States

AFP

It may interest you