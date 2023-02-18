According to the Bulgarian authorities, some victims died of suffocation; 4 people were arrested

Bulgaria found 18 migrants from Afghanistan dead inside an abandoned truck this Friday (17.Feb.2023). The vehicle was located near the village of Lokorsko, close to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

According to the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior, the truck was carrying wood and illegal immigrants hidden in compartments of the vehicle. The head of the National Investigative Service, Borislav Sarafov, told journalists that some victims died of suffocation.

The migrants illegally crossed the border through Turkey.

Then, already in Bulgarian territory, the migrants hid for 2 days in the forest before taking the truck in the city of Yambol, in the Southeast of Bulgaria.

According to Reuters, the Bulgarian police arrested 4 people. Atanas Ilkov, a senior police official, said that one of the arrested people has already been convicted and jailed for human trafficking.

Bulgaria is situated on a route used by migrants from the Middle East, including Afghanistan, to enter the territory where countries of the European Union are located.